The Home Ministry is planning to spend Rs 960 million to bring in two 20-year-old Mi-24 attack helicopters. Here's how the deal is being planned: the Home Ministry buys the choppers and hands them over to the army, in exchange for Mi-17s currently owned by the RNA. Interestingly, two years ago the army had actually rejected the offer of these aircraft, saying it did not need them. The Home Ministry is buying the two choppers for $6.2 million-enough money to buy two brand-new multipurpose Mi-17s, complete with armour and night vision.Then there are questions about whether the army even needs these choppers. The attack helicopters are used largely to destroy area-type and group targets, including armoured and concrete installations, capabilities not of immediate use in the war against the Maoists. Then there is the question of training operators and gunners and maintenance crew for the copters, which normally takes over three years. The single-function attack helicopters carry 12, compared to the Mi-17s, which can transport up to 36 people and also be used entirely to transport supplies.And finally, the two helicopters now parked in Australia need a total overhaul of all components before they can be brought in. Sources say that the suppliers-local agents believed to have family ties with powers that be in the present government-have promised to send the choppers for a complete overhaul in Russia after the deal is done. The process will take six full months from the day of dismantling, if the factory can fit the job into its production schedules. A source told us that if the army really needs attack helicopters, the Mi-17 comes in a version with rocket and cannons pods. Mi-17s would also be more compatible with the fleet already existing. The basic question remains whether we actually need attack helicopters.