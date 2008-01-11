Now in its sixth year, the 2008 Australian Embassy Film Roadshow will provide cineastes with some of the best of contemporary Australian film next week.There will be a screening each evening from 13-19 January at the Russian Culture Centre of a diverse selection, ranging from comedy to thriller and drama. Ray Lawrence's acclaimed Jindabyne will be shown at the official opening on 13 January and again later in the week.Tickets are priced at Rs 30 and are available at the Australian Embassy, Hotel Radisson, Himalayan Java, Jeans Caf?, and the Courtyard restaurant. All proceeds from sales will go to the Nepal Wheelchair Club in Bhrikuti Mandap.A cement-truck driver named Danny, whose long-awaited vacation is cancelled thanks to his scheming girlfriend, decides to escape his grim life in suburban Australia. He blasts off on a chair tied to helium balloons and lands in the town of Clarence. Danny reinvents himself in this new town and establishes a relationship with Glenda, the town's only parking cop. A story of an ordinary fellow, who gets a second chance to stand out from the crowd and fall in love again.On a Friday after a horrific train crash, three newsmen in Adelaide discover different things about their own lives. Nick, a photojournalist, learns that he has cancer, Andy, a writer, learns that his lover Anna is pregnant and Phil, an editor, realises that he has missed his children growing up. A mix of live action and animation, set over a hot weekend, the characters' lives intersect and converge creating an intriguing film.In the wild Coorong wetlands of South Australia, a 10-year-old boy rescues a baby pelican orphaned by hunters. With the help of an Aboriginal man, Fingerbone Bill, the boy takes care of the bird and names it Mr Percival. The two become inseparable - until the outside world decides to encroach.Placid Lake is a boy who follows his instincts. He does what he wants and when he wants. That is what makes him different. But one day, after he flies off the school roof and ends up in a full-body cast, Lake decides to make a bid to lead a normal life. To his parents' horror, Lake gets a normal job, buys a beige suit and does everything in his power to conform. Lake will do anything to be banal, even if it kills him.Based on a short story by Raymond Carver, the film tells the story of Stewart Kane, an Irishman living in the Australian town of Jindabyne. While on a fishing trip with three other men, he finds the body of a murdered girl in the river. Instead of reporting the incident, the men continue fishing and only report their find days later. Stewart's wife Claire is deeply disturbed by her husband's action. In her quest to understand Stewart, her peaceful life is threatened and her marriage is taken to the brink. A powerful film about a murder and a marriage.In late 40s Australia, Len Maguire and his side-kick Chris are two intrepid cameramen who cover big news stories for the Cinetone newsreel company. Len is an old-school cameraman, loyal to the company, the Australian Labour Party and the Catholic church. But with the advent of television, he finds times are changing. The film is an adventurous saga of the two cinematographers and reporters who risk life and limb to capture footage of breaking news for the movie-going public.www.afc.gov.au01-4371678