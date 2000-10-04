By now, it has become common to find world references in Nepali literature. Still, writers who don't use obviously "Nepali" images can be subjected to snide remarks. Allusions to global "high culture" (such as world literature) are of course always revered; but allusions to low culture (say, rap songs) are still viewed, by those who aspire to an ideal Nepaliness in Nepali literature, to betray somewhat inauthentic sensibilities. In the seventies and eighties, those who migrated from Darjeeling and Kalimpong were particularly vulnerable to such criticism: so modern were their Nepali-language creations that homegrown writers and critics easily dismissed them as outsiders.



Poet and screenplay writer Avinash Shrestha is one such migrant writer often viewed as authoring "un-Nepali" Nepali literature. Shrestha's poems are written in an intense and passionate tenor. Aquariums, champagne bottles, blues rhythms, and quotes from world literature pepper his verses. To readers who refuse rigid Nepali/un-Nepali dichotomies (surely an anachronism in this age of mingling and mass migration), Shrestha's work is fresh and innovative: gone are the clich?s about Nepal, gone are the stock images that too many Nepali writers rely on. Shrestha's poems read as singularly contemporary, and can be enjoyed by those who inhabit today's jangling modern (or postmodern) Kathmandu.



The poem translated below is lovely to read not just because of its ardor; here, Shrestha finds beauty in dark African skin-a unique expression from a "wheatish-white" skin enamored country.



A NEGRO WOMAN: IN MY DREAMS

I saw her for the first time

in a busy street in Nairobi how pleasing

she was, how polite she was

an educated Negro woman



In dreams of my many nights: a figure of

modern Africa that woman



Her dark beauty

enchanted me and offered

unbounded pleasure

to my eyes



"For that unknown beauty

calumny of one color;

a black rose."



I remembered my own woman she who is always present

in my mind, like the reverberations always present

in the veena's tight strings as with raga melodies

there only need be a slight wound

and she resonates all over my heart all over my body



She is my Indian lover flashing eyes

exactly like that Negro girl's sharp nose

long neck slender blouse I used to call her

my moon I thought-

that moon was picked off the Indian sky

given a dark complexion

and tossed, by some brute, onto African soil



The Nile is a far ways off her youth, all over the spine

of the Niger and Senegal the oases of her smiles

ease the aridity of the Kalahari and

the harshness of the Sahara I kept meeting her

again and again I kept getting to know her



In my dreams for many nights

Africa in my eyes that Negro woman

who I always met-in the passes of the Congo

the streets of Nairobi, by the shores of lakes Victoria and Nagami

and again in the dark alleys of Kampala one day I saw her

at the center of a storehouse

in embrace



From time to time I kept thinking

there's only one terror in her full young breast....

terror at the fearfulness of light one contention

in the jungle of her eyes-

"Light can't swallow the dark"



Maybe that's why she came in hiding

to ask for her rights

taking strength from duskiness and sleep

always in my dreams



Avinash Shrestha edits Samakalin Sahitya, the literary magazine of the Royal Nepal Academy.