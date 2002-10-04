If following Ackerman's argument (Letters, #111) we are not allowed to criticise America because it gave us the TV and the PC, then we should not utter a single word against Iran, the Arabs, India, Greece, Europe and China (endless list): they brought to the world the fundamental knowledges of which TVs and PCs are only technical applications. But no need to carry on such debates: human creations, as well as, alas, intolerance and stupidity, have no (national and quantitative) borders. For my part, I pay homage to Nepali Times contributors who, facing the most serious risks, honour each week the freedom of thought and the freedom of press (a British invention) which save us from all kind of ayatollahs. Ackerman's letter doesn't do justice to the America we respect.



Philippe Ramirez,

Paris