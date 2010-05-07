When you are stuck at home during the banda, it's time to get into a good book, or catch up on the pile of DVDs you bought from the street seller. You can't spend all day refreshing Nepal News, or the Nepali Times website, desperately hoping to hear about a resolution to the deadlock out on the streets. So, this week my local (read 'home') picture theatre was showing the latest films from two of my favourite directors: Pedro Almodòvar's Los Abrazos Rotos (2009), and Tim Burton's Alice In Wonderland (2010).
It is said that Pedro Almodòvar is probably the world's greatest director of women. Los Abrazos Rotos, translated as Broken Embraces, is a strong argument in favour of this bold assertion. The film follows the trials of film director Mateo Blanco (a name that Almodòvar sometimes directs under) and his leading lady Lena as they shoot under the jealous gaze of the producer, Lena's overbearing older lover. Lluís Homar and Penélope Cruz are both outstanding in their leading roles, and as with all of Almodòvar's films the driving force of Los Abrazos Rotos is the incredible chemistry between the actors, and the tension it creates between the achingly believable characters. At the same time, one cannot escape the director's eye for the aesthetically pleasing, whether in the form of the bright Spanish backdrop, or Cruz in the foreground.
Despite its faults, Alice In Wonderland manages, like Los Abrazos Rotos, to provide some welcome escape from the political drama unravelling on the streets outside. I suppose that the listings for this weekend at my home cinema won't do the same: Steven Soderbergh's Che, parts one and two, back to back. And yet...
Alexis Morcrette