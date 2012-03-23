Baber Mahal Revisited is now opening its door after dark on the last Thursday of each month. Guests can enjoy an evening of shopping, entertainment and cultural extravaganza in the picturesque setting of a beautifully lit palace. The night bazaar will offer an array of products and services, ranging from creative home décor, apparels, accessories, handicrafts, books, gifts, culinary delights and more, made by social entrepreneurs of Nepal.

The first night bazar will be 29 March from 5- 9pm and will feature 19 unique exhibitors:

• Kirtipur Hosiery Industry: Knitted toys, keyrings, women and baby apparels made by the women of Kirtipur

• Janakpur Women's Development Centre: Range of products with Mithila Art handmade and painted by the under priviledged and marginalised women from the region.

• Business Service Centre (BSC) for Empowerment: Apparels, accessories, handcrafted candles, incense, flower stall

• Children and Youth First (CYF): Arts and crafts and recycled products

• Designer students from Lord Buddha Education Foundation: Recycled bags, baby apparels and accessories made of scrap materials

• Quixote's Cove: Children's books (Published by: Usborne, Scholastic, IPDA) and adult fiction and non-fiction selection

• Aastha Old Age Home (AOAH): Handmade corn husk sukul mattresses

• Nepal Knotcraft Centre: Hand woven baskets and mats using eco-friendly materials by women from various ethnicities.

• Inclusion Empowerment Centre (Run by the visually impaired): Braille T-shirts

• Ekadeshma (Tales of Nepali Craft): One-of-a kind funky prints in all natural tees, and an interesting collection of handmade nepali crafts.

• Jodi Arden: Women's apparels, handmade bags and jewellery.

• Insight Living: Handmade sustainable home wares

• Newa Decor: Wooden candle stands, mirrors and Newari arts and crafts, supporting the livelihood of traditional Newari craftsmen

• Seeing Hands Nepal: Therapeutic massage experience like never before, provided by a team of professional visually impaired masseurs

• Cafe Brown Sugar (run by ex-drug users): Cakes and Muffins

• Momos and More: Momos

• Pipal Bot Lifestyle: Traditional Tibetan Chang, Khapsey (Tibetan cookies) and Laphing (traditional Tibetan savoury dish)

• The Village Cafe: Traditional Newari Cuisine prepared by home based workers

Organised by: ChangeFusion Nepal in association with: Baber Mahal Revisited, BSC, NBI and Give2Asia (The Asia Foundation)

https://www.facebook.com/BMRNightBazaar