The first night bazar will be 29 March from 5- 9pm and will feature 19 unique exhibitors:
• Kirtipur Hosiery Industry: Knitted toys, keyrings, women and baby apparels made by the women of Kirtipur
• Janakpur Women's Development Centre: Range of products with Mithila Art handmade and painted by the under priviledged and marginalised women from the region.
• Business Service Centre (BSC) for Empowerment: Apparels, accessories, handcrafted candles, incense, flower stall
• Children and Youth First (CYF): Arts and crafts and recycled products
• Designer students from Lord Buddha Education Foundation: Recycled bags, baby apparels and accessories made of scrap materials
• Quixote's Cove: Children's books (Published by: Usborne, Scholastic, IPDA) and adult fiction and non-fiction selection
• Aastha Old Age Home (AOAH): Handmade corn husk sukul mattresses
• Nepal Knotcraft Centre: Hand woven baskets and mats using eco-friendly materials by women from various ethnicities.
• Inclusion Empowerment Centre (Run by the visually impaired): Braille T-shirts
• Ekadeshma (Tales of Nepali Craft): One-of-a kind funky prints in all natural tees, and an interesting collection of handmade nepali crafts.
• Jodi Arden: Women's apparels, handmade bags and jewellery.
• Insight Living: Handmade sustainable home wares
• Newa Decor: Wooden candle stands, mirrors and Newari arts and crafts, supporting the livelihood of traditional Newari craftsmen
• Seeing Hands Nepal: Therapeutic massage experience like never before, provided by a team of professional visually impaired masseurs
• Cafe Brown Sugar (run by ex-drug users): Cakes and Muffins
• Momos and More: Momos
• Pipal Bot Lifestyle: Traditional Tibetan Chang, Khapsey (Tibetan cookies) and Laphing (traditional Tibetan savoury dish)
• The Village Cafe: Traditional Newari Cuisine prepared by home based workers
Organised by: ChangeFusion Nepal in association with: Baber Mahal Revisited, BSC, NBI and Give2Asia (The Asia Foundation)
https://www.facebook.com/BMRNightBazaar