Bad Elements: Chinese Rebels from Los Angeles to Beijing Ian Buruma

Courtesy: Mandala Book Point, Kantipath, 4227711,

mandala@ccsl.com.np

Phoenix, 2003Rs 850Travelling through the US, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China, Buruma tells the personal stories of Chinese rebels who dare to stand up to their rulers. From the exiles of Tiananmen to the hidden Christians in rural China, he brings alive the human dimension to their struggles and reveals the most secretive superpower through the eyes of its dissidents.