Within one year, Bagaicha (which means garden in Nepali) has already built a strong reputation for itself, largely for its spaciousness. In a place like Kathmandu where open spaces are virtually nonexistent, a parking capacity for 60 cars and over 200 bikes is quite impressive. On a normal day Bagaicha can host around 200 guests, but it has also catered to groups over 500.

PICS: RUBY TUESDAY

The menu is extensive offering a little bit of everything- Indian, Chinese, Continental, Thai, and Nepali. So I did what I have learnt is the wisest thing to do when faced with so many choices: ask the server for recommendations. And the recommendations were as eclectic as the menu,ranging from tom yam kai to pasta with chili flakes to chicken mughlai. Bagaicha's chef Rek Bahadur Raut has worked in Kolkata, Ladhakh, Amritsar and Dubai and this probably explains the diversity of the dishes plated up.

We decided to start with the nam tok kai, the restaurant's most popular dish. Marinated, julienned, and crisply fried chicken strips with parsley and onions all tossed together in Thai hot sauce with a little bit of tart and a little bit of sweet is an excellent companion to the drink of your choice. The vegetable skewers were next and the usual culprits; onions, capsicum, tomatoes, mushrooms and paneer, were lined up and impaled together in an Italian sauce marinade for our dining pleasure.

The tom yam koong, Thai shrimp soup with button mushrooms and galangal and lemon grass was hot, tangy and warming - the perfect dish for chilly winter evenings. The chicken biryani came piping hot in a copper dish, garnished with boiled eggs and cashew nuts and maraschino cherries. Many restaurants get this dish so wrong because they season it too liberally and make it so rich with extra helpings of ghee that you are already overwhelmed by the time you make it to your third spoon. At Bagaicha, chef Raut cooks heavy food with a light hand which makes the dishes wholesome and filling yet delicate in their flavours.