‘Reset’ is never a neutral word in Nepal, this time we need to reset our own priorities

For Mahendra’s nationalism, sovereignty meant keeping Delhi at arm’s length and balancing it with Beijing. B P Koirala had friends in India, yet his relationship with the Delhi establishment was at times uneasy. For much of the left, India has been a big brother behaving badly.

For a landlocked country so heavily dependent on India’s economy, it is hardly surprising that India figures so large in our nationalist debate, across almost every party. Successive prime ministers kept promising to ‘reset’ relations with India, but these were little more than a return to warmth after a quarrel. A few MoUs would be signed and the leaders reminded each other of our civilizational connections.

Nepal’s inability to achieve constitutional stability meant that we could not tap into economic opportunity next door. Learning from our past is not our strongest suit.

It is no surprise that the debate after Prime Minister Shah’s visit has focused more on the geographical map than on the economic map. As mayor, Balen did not just hang the greater Nepal map on his wall, he publicly urged a sitting prime minister to remind China that Lipulekh is ours.

But while in Delhi, he did not raise the border issue. Critics call this inconsistent, and they have a point: he set that standard himself. The signals are also mixed: India said Lipulekh was not discussed and the Eminent Persons’ Group report was irrelevant, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal claimed progress.

The reset Nepal needs is not a new mood toward India, or a new tilt toward China. It is a way out of the rhetorical trap itself. Instead of spending another decade hurling maps at one another, on the development front, the young engineer-turned-prime minister should be given some benefit of doubt. Let’s watch how he sets priorities, and judge him by results.

That is not a blanket endorsement. How power is used at home deserves its own, separate scrutiny. As an Indian journalist aptly put it, India wants a reset; Balen wants results.

Nepal needs to do its scholarly and technical homework on trade and transit, conditions attached to credit lines, our own capacity to spend, and mutually beneficial projects in hydropower, education and cultural tourism.

When Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle called for a ‘reset’ in New Delhi in September, he meant a change of priorities: away from nationalist rhetoric, toward economic opportunity and connectivity. The controversy that followed at home showed that the venue and the tone could have been different.

This time, too, the border issues were not allowed to dominate the summit. Instead, the Joint Vision commits both sides to settle them through dialogue. The final test of this reset is whether it survives a change of government.

By invoking Machindranath and the Kumari alongside Pashupatinath and Janaki, the prime minister honoured our deep cultural ties while reminding his hosts of Nepal’s own distinct heritage, where Newar, Buddhist and Hindu traditions have lived side by side for centuries.

The RSP has set out three goals: reset relations with neighbours, replace power politics with development diplomacy, and turn Nepal from a buffer state into a vibrant economic bridge.

The third goal needs three connected foundations:

· Geographical connectivity: transport and energy links

· Productive connectivity: Nepali producers linked into supply chains and markets

· Knowledge connectivity: technology, research and institutions

Above all, these foundations must be built inside Nepal’s own economy which requires a shift in mindset from a remittance to retention by creating opportunities at home.

Does the Joint Vision contains the nuts and bolts of these foundations? That, more than a joint communiqué, would be the reset Nepal truly needs.

A monitoring group is progress, not yet delivery. A railway survey is progress, not yet a railway. An IIT ‘to be explored’ is an opportunity, not yet an innovation hub. New air route were agreed to before, but never materialised.

Nepal has a long habit of signing agreements and forgetting them. Carrying old projects forward is not the same as finishing them. The two prime ministers agreed to activate a High-Level Monitoring Group led by Nepal’s Foreign Secretary and India’s ambassador, but meeting every six months is only a schedule; it is not yet accountability.