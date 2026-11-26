For Mahendra’s nationalism, sovereignty meant keeping Delhi at arm’s length and balancing it with Beijing. B P Koirala had friends in India, yet his relationship with the Delhi establishment was at times uneasy. For much of the left, India has been a big brother behaving badly.
For a landlocked country so heavily dependent on India’s economy, it is hardly surprising that India figures so large in our nationalist debate, across almost every party. Successive prime ministers kept promising to ‘reset’ relations with India, but these were little more than a return to warmth after a quarrel. A few MoUs would be signed and the leaders reminded each other of our civilizational connections.
Nepal’s inability to achieve constitutional stability meant that we could not tap into economic opportunity next door. Learning from our past is not our strongest suit.
It is no surprise that the debate after Prime Minister Shah’s visit has focused more on the geographical map than on the economic map. As mayor, Balen did not just hang the greater Nepal map on his wall, he publicly urged a sitting prime minister to remind China that Lipulekh is ours.
But while in Delhi, he did not raise the border issue. Critics call this inconsistent, and they have a point: he set that standard himself. The signals are also mixed: India said Lipulekh was not discussed and the Eminent Persons’ Group report was irrelevant, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal claimed progress.
The reset Nepal needs is not a new mood toward India, or a new tilt toward China. It is a way out of the rhetorical trap itself. Instead of spending another decade hurling maps at one another, on the development front, the young engineer-turned-prime minister should be given some benefit of doubt. Let’s watch how he sets priorities, and judge him by results.
That is not a blanket endorsement. How power is used at home deserves its own, separate scrutiny. As an Indian journalist aptly put it, India wants a reset; Balen wants results.
Nepal needs to do its scholarly and technical homework on trade and transit, conditions attached to credit lines, our own capacity to spend, and mutually beneficial projects in hydropower, education and cultural tourism.
When Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle called for a ‘reset’ in New Delhi in September, he meant a change of priorities: away from nationalist rhetoric, toward economic opportunity and connectivity. The controversy that followed at home showed that the venue and the tone could have been different.
This time, too, the border issues were not allowed to dominate the summit. Instead, the Joint Vision commits both sides to settle them through dialogue. The final test of this reset is whether it survives a change of government.
By invoking Machindranath and the Kumari alongside Pashupatinath and Janaki, the prime minister honoured our deep cultural ties while reminding his hosts of Nepal’s own distinct heritage, where Newar, Buddhist and Hindu traditions have lived side by side for centuries.
The RSP has set out three goals: reset relations with neighbours, replace power politics with development diplomacy, and turn Nepal from a buffer state into a vibrant economic bridge.
The third goal needs three connected foundations:
· Geographical connectivity: transport and energy links
· Productive connectivity: Nepali producers linked into supply chains and markets
· Knowledge connectivity: technology, research and institutions
Above all, these foundations must be built inside Nepal’s own economy which requires a shift in mindset from a remittance to retention by creating opportunities at home.
Does the Joint Vision contains the nuts and bolts of these foundations? That, more than a joint communiqué, would be the reset Nepal truly needs.
A monitoring group is progress, not yet delivery. A railway survey is progress, not yet a railway. An IIT ‘to be explored’ is an opportunity, not yet an innovation hub. New air route were agreed to before, but never materialised.
Nepal has a long habit of signing agreements and forgetting them. Carrying old projects forward is not the same as finishing them. The two prime ministers agreed to activate a High-Level Monitoring Group led by Nepal’s Foreign Secretary and India’s ambassador, but meeting every six months is only a schedule; it is not yet accountability.
The value of the $1.6 billion development package will depend less on its size than on its terms. Earlier Indian credit lines went partly unused because Nepal could not prepare enough projects, or because of rules requiring much of the material to come from India.
The questions this time are simple. Who builds? Who supplies? Does the value flow mainly to contractors from elsewhere? Our job is to weigh their costs and benefits, negotiate with our homework done, and make the terms public. Facts, not sensationalism, should reach the public.
The idea of Nepal as a ‘bridge’ between India and China has come back under many past governments. The RSP’s manifesto now promises a ‘vibrant bridge’. Yet why would India and China need Nepal as a route between them? They have agreed to resume trade through Lipulekh, a pass Nepal claims. Geography offers an opportunity, not a guaranteed economic role.
The paradox is that New Delhi and Beijing are rivals, yet China is India’s largest merchandise trading partner. Nepal’s opportunity is not to make the two giants friends, it is to find activities where their technology, capital, markets and know-how can work together inside Nepal.
Geographical connectivity. The broad-gauge railway from Raxaul to Kathmandu has finally finished its route survey. To the north, a railway from Kerung toward Kathmandu is also being studied. Access to the Indian ports of Kandla and Paradip would widen Nepal’s door to the sea.
The agreed two-way air route through Bhairawa could shorten flight times to and from Lumbini and Pokhara. But physical links are only as good as what keeps them working: reliable logistics and power, regular maintenance, and trade that actually moves across the border.
Productive connectivity. Railways and power lines carry whatever Nepal produces. Hydropower, cross-border transmission lines, the Lower Arun project and India’s long-term commitment to buy Nepali electricity are all necessary ingredients to fuel our productive trajectory. Similarly, pilgrimage routes need guesthouses, guides, transport, food and crafts. Each becomes a real supply chain only if competitive Nepali firms, suppliers, entrepreneurs and skilled workers take part and only if their products can be tested and certified for quality control.
Knowledge connectivity. The Joint Vision plans an IIT branch, a startup centre, digital parks, and an ICAR Centre of Excellence linked to NARC, our agricultural universities, farmers and entrepreneurs. I wish the prime minister had visited Bengaluru where he studied engineering. India’s technology capital is exactly where the knowledge bridge would be built.
The bridge within. The three foundations are not alternatives; each makes the others worth building. Imagine the Chitwan park linked to farmer cooperatives, the agricultural university, a certified testing laboratory, food-processing firms, reliable power and Indian markets. That is all three foundations at work in one place. Nepal’s challenge is not just to connect India and China across its territory. It is to connect roads and power lines, businesses and knowledge inside its own economy. And, of course, its own Nepali diaspora.
CHINA SYNDROME
The China story is only beginning, and it should be judged by the same questions. A RSP delegation is currently visiting China to scope out opportunities, but that cannot replace state-level diplomacy.
A well-prepared visit by the Prime Minister, built around the same three connectivities, needs to take place soon. With the Rasuwa-Kerung crossing closed since August, Foreign Minister Khanal has asked Beijing to reopen Tatopani. Factory visits in Sichuan will matter only if they lead to new business and know-how for Nepali firms. The bigger opportunity is not identical agreements with both neighbours, but investments and knowledge networks from both that Nepal can connect inside its own economy.
For four decades, the word ‘reset’ has been thrown around. The real reset Nepal needs is a reset of priorities, sustained by institutions and judged by results. Settling territorial disputes and building economic cooperation need not be competing national goals. We can do both without sacrificing one for the other.
Alok K Bohara, PhD, is Emeritus Professor of Economics at the University of New Mexico, and writes systems-policy essays on Nepal’s socio-economic and political landscape on Nepal Unplugged.