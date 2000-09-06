A coalition of nine minor leftist factions have called for a nationwide general strike on Thursday, 21 September, to protest the government's failures to address a host of issues, according to a pamphlet distributed by the group. The strikers have called for the closure of all transport, educational institutions, factories and the marketplace in protest. Among the reasons for the Nepal Bandh is the non-implementation of a two-year-old agreement between the government and the communist grouping.