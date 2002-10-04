Though delayed by about three weeks, reforms at the Nepal Bank Limited (NBL) are moving ahead as planned. The ICC Bank of Ireland, which took over management of the NBL earlier this year, has presented to the Nepal Rastra Bank a plan detailing how it believes it can go about reforming one of the most troubled banks in the country. The plans relate to financial evaluation, budget and management planning. Meantime, the central bank has still not found a replacement to take over the management of the Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) after the US firm Deloitte Touche Tomahatsu (DDT) backed out of an earlier understanding to take on the responsibility.