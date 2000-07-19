Banking world

Lumbini Bank has started extended banking services from its Narayangarh branch. Banking hours now start at 10AM to 6PM. Prime Commercial Bank has become the 21st commercial bank in the country and operates from New Road.

Laxmi Bank has launched email banking, through which customers will be alerted of various updates in their accounts.

Sanima Bank has started SMS services. Customers can now access various information about their accounts through SMS.

NIC Bank has launched an awareness program about banking called Banking on Youth. This program will conduct various programs in schools and will spread banking information.



New bottle

Carlsberg now comes in a fancy new bottle. The 650ml bottle has been redesigned and is now easier to hold and transparent.



Chait

Club Himalaya's Changa Chait 2064 had to be cancelled this year too due to unforeseeable complications. Himalaya instead invites everyone to Nagarkot on the weekend of 13 October for pre-Dasain kite flying.



Shoe shop

Singapore Enterprises has opened a new showroom at the Metro Plaza in New Road. This outlet will feature the traditional attire of the Magar and Gurung culture along with casual and formal clothes for both men and women.