DIWAKAR CHETTRI

Having survived a year like the one that just ended, 2016 has to turn out better for Nepal. The country was punished first by God, then by our own incompetent leaders, and now by India. We are glad to bid goodbye to 12 painful months, and would like to think that Nepal woes have bottomed out. There is now nowhere to go but up.

Still, the attrition is taking its toll on 28 million Nepalis and the two million homeless earthquake survivors whose misery is multiplied manyfold. This humanitarian disaster is now becoming a crime against humanity.