It was only when people from nearby houses came out with torch lights that the assailant ran away. I went to the police and told them I had been attacked by Jiwan and could identify him by the bite marks on his hand. But when Jiwan was brought to the station, I saw no signs of injury on his hands. I thought I had wrongly accused him. On my way home, Jiwan’s mother slapped me and said that since I was a Dalit, I wouldn’t be able to do anything and I would pay for my actions.
A village meeting was called on Monday morning to sort things out. But since the meeting didn’t begin until 8, I left for work. Later when I was called back everyone started hurling abuses at me and asked who had instigated me report to the police. When I said I did it out of my own will, the mob suddenly started punching and slapping me. They tore my clothes, covered my face in soot, and made me wear a shoe garland.
I even apologised to Jiwan and said I wouldn’t repeat what I did. But the mob just didn’t stop.