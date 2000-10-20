Belgian Aid for NTC Business Briefs | From Issue #13 (October 20-26, 2000)

Belgium will provide financial assistance of Rs548.5 million (Euros 8,496,977 ) for the purchase and installation of 150,000 telephone lines under the Sixth Telecommunications Project to be executed by the Nepal Telecommunications Corporation, the Finance Ministry said.

The interest free loan is repayable over 30 years with a 10 year grace period. Finance Secretary Dr. Bimal Koirala and Belgian Ambassador Guy Trouveroy signed the loan agreement on 4 October.