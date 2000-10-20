Bertolli in Nepal Business Briefs | From Issue #13 (October 20-26, 2000)

Bertolli, the global market leader in olive oil sales, has begun organised marketing and distribution in Nepal. Last week the company appointed Nepal Overseas Marketing Company?which represents some well known brands such as Gillette, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble?as sole agent for selling and distributing Bertolli oils.

The Italian company, established 135 years ago, makes three types of olive oils: Classico, Extra Virgin and Extra Light. The company plans to first market Classico in 100ml, 250 ml, 500ml and 1 litre packs, and then move on to the “extras.”