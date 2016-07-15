Turkish Airlines, Turkey’s national flag carrier airline, has bagged Skytrak’s ‘Best Airline in Europe’ accolade for the sixth consecutive year. The airline, which flies to more countries than any other, also picked up the ‘Best Airlines in Southern Europe,’ ‘Best Business Class Dining Lounge’ and ‘Best Business Class On-Board Catering’ awards this year. Turkish Airlines currently flies to 290 destinations in 116 nations globally.

Support to rebuild

Bank of Kathmandu (BoK) has provided funding of Rs 500,000 to ‘Dhurmus Suntali Foundation’, owned by comedian couple Sitaram Kattel and Kunjana Ghimire. The couple has been engaged in various social projects in earthquake-ravaged districts, and currently supports construction of 65 houses at Giranchaur VDC in Sindhupalchok district.

Bajaj V15 in town

Hansraj Hulaschand and Co. Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled the Bajaj V15 motorbikes, retailing at Rs 204,900. The bike is available in pearl white and ebony black, and boasts features such as a high-tech DTS-I 150 CC engine, wide tubeless tyres, single and double seats, hydraulic rear suspension and a 13-litre fuel tank capacity.

High profit

Qatar Airways Group made a 8.6 per cent operating profit margin for the fiscal year 2016, nearly three times more than last year. The company, which is in its 19th year of operations, reported a net profit of 1.6 billion QAR, resulting in a net profit margin of 4.5 per cent.