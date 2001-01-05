Bhaktapur visit dearer Business Briefs | From Issue #24 (January 5-11, 2001)

Tourists visiting Bhaktapur from 1 January on will have to shell out a $10-dollar entry fee-twice the fee until last week. The municipality has fixed a Rs 50 entry fee for visitors from the South Asian region. The city began charging an entry fee seven years ago and uses the funds to restore its crumbling medieval temples and rest houses and to improve municipal services.



The tourism industry says the city's decision would affect their business because packages are sold in advance. Mayor Prem Suwal says the decision, was not made overnight. He also promises to improve tourist facilities. The city has raised over Rs 174 million from tourists since it began charging an entry fee.