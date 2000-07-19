Bhattarai silenced Deshantar, 9 July 2000 From The Nepali Press | From Issue #1 (July 19-25, 2000)

Former Prime Minister Krishna Prasad Bhattarai seems to be getting active these days. After re-locating to Bhainsepati from Baluwatar, he hosted an all-party meet, held talks with the coalition of nine left parties, and discussed separately with Nepali Congress lawmakers from different development regions, before bringing the process of dialogue to an end on Friday.



Former Prime Minister Bhattarai left the country in the hands of god after he became the prime minister last year and ruled for ten months without seeking anybody's advice. In that context, his sudden initiative in consulting leaders of different political parties soon after his exit from the government has raised some questions



It appears that the former PM wants a continued preset in contemporary politics despite his public posturing about handing over the. party leadership to the second generation of leaders. His activism, it appears, is a challenge to Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala. Even if he is not targeting the government, he seems likely to hinder Koirala's effort to retain leadership of both the government and the party at the time of party convention.



He is rehearsing for that eventuality already. During an exchange with Nepali Congress parliamentarians from the eastern development region, Bhattarai observed that the law and order situation in the country hasn't improved after the installation of a new government. Information and Communication Minister Jayaprakash Prasad Gupta rebuked him and said, "Don't grumble, Kishunjee. Get 58 signatures and change the government. These exercises only invite unnecessary instability."



This his silenced Bhattaraijee for a while.