Bhattarai’s surrender From The Nepali Press | From Issue #8 (September 6-12, 2000)

Budhabar, 30 August A meeting of the Congress working committee was held yesterday. This was basically to discuss the agreement reached between the Prime Minister and Bhattarai last week. Instead of going over the agreement the meeting discussed some matters that were not very important and this surprised some people. Dissatisfied members hoped the meeting would discuss matters that they were not happy about, but this did not happen.



Many members could not understand why and were shocked. Some of them realised that Bhattarai had as usual given in to Koirala's demands. This has always been the case with Bhattarai and they were not surprised. Koirala agreed to a few demands of Bhattarai's but he did not agree to the main one, namely, the issue of one man-one post. In fact at the end of the meeting Bhattarai again said that Koirala is and will be the Prime Minister.