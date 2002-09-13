CK Lal's tryst with an unnamed Indian diplomat ("Distant neighbours", #110) proves that our pet theories about New Delhi's assessment of Nepal's strategic importance was correct all along. But the real question is, what are we going to do about it? Are we going to keep on living in an ultra-nationalistic never-never land, or will we try to figure out how we can give what they want to get what we need. In the spectrum of possible bilateral models, I guess Nepal-India relations should fall somewhere between Sri Lanka and Bhutan.



D Gajraj

Kathmandu