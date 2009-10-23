How many CA sessions did you attend after becoming minister?

I haven't attended any since the CA was postponed, but otherwise I have attended them regularly when I'm in town.

Do you think the constitution will be written on time?

We must, and we will, if the political parties reach an agreement, and leaders deflate their big egos.

So you're saying it won't be written on time without a consensus?

It would be better if there were consensus on deciding issues in the CA. If no agreement is reached, there is the provision of voting.

Has the disruption of parliament sessions affected the writing of the constitution?

The CA sessions haven't ever been disrupted. They were postponed due to a lack of business.

On what basis should provinces be created?

If we consider physical and cultural factors, instead of ethnicity and language alone, we can preserve the cultures of the Himal, Pahad and Tarai.