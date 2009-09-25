







How have you spent the last year in the CA?

The CA hasn't been able to work properly because the parties have been stubborn. There's a lot of disagreement in the assembly. They haven't been able to advance people's interests and the cause of basic human equality.

In that case, will the constitution ever be done?

We can make it even in two days. But it's taken so long because our selfish leaders get in the way, instead of working for the country's progress. This is why it looks increasingly improbable that the constitution will be written on time.

Unicameral or bicameral system?

A bicameral system would be best but the president should have full executive authority.

What should be the official state language?

Both Nepali and Hindi. Hindi is understood by Maithili, Bhojpuri, Urdu speakers, and people in the hills and the Himalaya.

You have a Muslim first name but your last name is Rai. How come?

I'm Muslim, but in my community, many of those who deal in vegetables are given 'Rai' as a last name.

Do you think the country will splinter under ethnic federalism?

No. On the contrary, it will be more cohesive. If oppressed and marginalised groups can lay claim to some province, they will be more likely to call Nepal their own too.