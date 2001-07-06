They want to tidy up the city, but will the trash cans prove too tempting? Kathmandu's municipality is worried that Rs 1,500 garbage bins they plan to install at various points in the city might be either stolen or vandalised during demonstrations. And if they do stay in place, fret the city's housekeepers, residents might deposit their rubbish around the bins, but not necessarily in them. The City's Solid Waste Management Section plans to install more than 500 bins around the metropolis, including on New Road, the Soaltee Bishnumati Bridge, the Bishnumati Bridge, in the Tripureswor- Sundhara, Tundikhel area, the Ratna Park-Jamal- Tridevi Marg loop, and the areas around the royal palace, the Indian Embassy and Kamaladi. Such experiments in the past have not been too successful, but a city official says, attempting optimism, "The bins will be placed on trial for a three-month period. If 20 percent of the bins are stolen during the time, then we'll probably have to terminate the programme." The city spends Rs 80 million on urban sanitation every year.