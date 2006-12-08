Tibet has been the source of inspiration for artists and poets alike for many centuries. Artist Zhang Weiyuan says he is merely following tradition. The result of his attraction to Northern Tibet is the exhibition ‘Black and White Wood Engraving on Tibet’, which brings the lives of its people to Siddhartha Art Gallery, Baber Mahal Revsited.

Weiyuan first puts down his impressions on wooden boards, which he then skilfully transfers onto paper. These engravings combine tradition with innovation, and absorb elements from the arts of sculpture and photography too. The engravings on display are a testament to Weiyuan’s extensive travels, and his deep understanding of the lives of the people he portrays.

Weiyuan, a native of Qidong City in Jiangsu Province, China, has spent twenty years in Tibet and presently works as a guest painter at the Academy of Calligraphy and Painting in Henan.

Black and White Wood Engraving on Tibet at Siddhartha Art Gallery until 15 December, 10AM-5.30 PM. 4438979

