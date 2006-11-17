[The] Maoists are now ready to lock up their arms ... They are mentally preparing themselves to come into mainstream politics. A peace process takes time. What more do you want?

-Sukra on United We Blog!

http://www.blog.com.np



United We Blog! is optimistic that the process is genuine. Most Nepali bloggers are hoping for peace to last, but are still cautious because things have gone horribly wrong in the past. They say people are slowly beginning to trust the Maoists, and ask that they mend their ways before it is too late. A few see no hope, saying the government has given away too much:



Peace at any cost is not peace at all!

-Sarki ko choro on United We Blog!

http://www.blog.com.np



Comments on International Nepal Solidarity Network express similar sentiments. They say the people still do not trust the parties, which is why they need to be careful and listen to the public. Posters also caution the leaders about royalists waiting to capitalise on any weaknesses.



The ever-popular Blogdai thinks Nepal has no clue how to run a democracy. He says there is a fundamental disconnect in the free pass Nepalis have given the parties and Maoists. People are scared to say anything negative about Maoist atrocities because they are scared of harming the peace process.



Yes, let's get on the peace train with this new agreement with the Maoists, shall we? We in Nepal are so blind that we will trust these thugs again and again because we are too stupid to differentiate between what sounds hopeful and what the momentum of our own recent history has tried to teach us. Give the bums all the chances they want. They've never once gotten it right, but maybe this time....

-Blogdai on

http://nepalnow.blogspot.com



Comments on Blogdai's site say there is no accountability in Nepal and we are handing power to 'murderers' who have no credibility.

A discussion on Mero Sasar says the king should definitely be held responsible for the atrocities during Jana Andolan II, and the Maoists for the last decade's killings.



The king is like an injured tiger right now. What has the commission done other than call the royalists for statements and let them go? I don't think the commission has the guts to put its hands in an injured tiger's mouth.



-Samrat on Mero Sansar

http://www.mysansar.com

Are there people out there who can prosecute the Maoist leadership for 1,400 [sic] deaths? Soon the Maoists will be joining mainstream politics and the charges (if any registered) will all be acquitted like it was done for Khum Bahadur Khadka (what a shame!!)

-Jay on Mero Sansar

http://www.mysansar.com