Jonathan GregsonFourth Estate, 2003Rs 520The author arrived in Nepal a few days after the horrific events of 1 June 2002, and cobbled together an account of what happened. It is interspersed with Shah and Rana history, a few Hindu myths, quotes from the Official Enquiry Report and eye witness accounts from the BBC documentary, Murder Most Royal. Gregson makes no mention of the Maoists, or tensions between the palace and the political parties.