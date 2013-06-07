The latest from Colors, a brand known for making reasonably priced smartphones, X200 Bold 2 is reminiscent of smartphones from S series of the Samsung family. With identical designs and matching plastic body it is hard not to compare the two. But the truth is Bold 2 comes at half the price of Samsung phones and caters to those looking to switch to a smartphone rather than upgrade to a newer model.

The first thing that you notice about Bold 2 is its sheer size. Big but slim, the phone is heavier when compared to recent releases from other brands. The 5.3 inch screen easily beats the 5 inch screen of many others in the market and with a resolution of 960 *540 and digital theatre sound, watching videos becomes a truly pleasurable experience. Bold 2 runs on android 4.1.2 Jellybean and has 1.2 Ghz quad core processor which makes it perfect for gaming. Yantrick enjoyed a game of Criminal Case and the joys of solving a murder case on this phone was altogether a different kind of fun. The large screen is definitely an advantage while watching movies or playing games, but it’s quite a hassle to fit the phone into pockets.

The capacitive touch panel makes it easy to navigate through apps. There is also an in-built Yamaha amplifier so you can get the party started anywhere you want. On the camera front, Bold 2 does a decent job. The 12 MP rear camera takes fairly good pictures and thanks to the 1.3MP front facing camera, you don’t need to rush to a computer to make video calls.

The 3,000mAH li-on battery lasts a long time which makes it a good companion during the long hours of load shedding. Bluetooth and wifi are available along with WAP/GPRS/EDGE. With the help of wifi tethering, you can use your phone like a router and share the internet connection with other devices.

Where Colors may fail to pull in customers is in its lack of unique features and applications. At a time when manufacturers are competitively finding novel ways of boosting sales, Bold 2 seems like just another reboot of previous models.

Yantrick’s Verdict: At Rs 19,995 Bold 2 is definitely a steal and a good upgrade for those who are yet to hop on the smart wagon.

Specification

SIM: Dual Sim

Display: 5 inches, WVGA Capacitive, touchscreen

Size: 480x800 px

Memory: Cardslot microSD, 8GB card, upto 32GB

Internal Memory: 4GB, 512 MB RAM, 4GB ROM

Camera: 5 Mega Pixel (Autofocus) LED Flash

OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)

CPU: 1 GHz Processor