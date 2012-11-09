Contrary to its name, Bombay Masala dishes out a wide variety of cuisine without burning a hole in your pocket

PICS: TRISHNA RANA

Bombay Masala Fast Food's name gives the impression of an Indian eatery. But Bombay dishes out more than just tandoori delights, it offers Chinese and continental along with the regular momo, chow mein, and chips chili.

The four page long menu has plenty of local delicacies to offer like Aloo Sadeko (Rs 110). Roughly translated as marinated potatoes, this colourful dish consists of diced boiled potatoes mixed with onions, green chilies, ginger, garlic, and just the right amount of lime juice for that lingering tangy taste.

Along with the aloo, we sampled the chicken katti roll (Rs 50) and Reshmi Sheikh Kebab (Rs 280) for starters. The kebab consists of bite size pieces of succulent chicken marinated in spices and yoghurt and has flavours oozing in each strand of meat. The dish vanishes before you realise leaving you wanting more.

However, the egg chicken katti roll was a big disappointment. Although the chicken is well-cooked the spices don't seep out of it. We feel the cook went overboard with tomato sauce making the roll too sweet and the salty omelette only made things worse.

Bombay's butter naan (Rs 30) gleaming with generously slathered butter goes well with almost everything. It is just as good dipping in the creamy paneer butter masala (Rs 220) or as an accompaniment to the delicious tandoori chicken (Rs 425).

Although the tandoori was a little too charred on the sides, it manages to get the flavours from the yoghurt, lemon, and spices intact. Served with mint coriander chutney, a half portion should be enough for two.

After gobbling down two chicken items, we ordered mutton biryani (Rs 210) Unfortunately, when we cut through the beautifully decorated rice with slices of boiled eggs adorning on top, there were pieces of chicken waiting for us.

ince the waiters had been so patient with us while we changed our orders three times and refilled our glasses every few minutes, we didn't complain and decided to settle on the chicken biryani.

Since the biryani had arrived on our table within minutes of placing our order, we were quite apprehensive about it. And it turned out to be the disappointment of the evening. Instead of the rich flavoured rice with subtle hint of saffron and juicy tender bites of mutton, what we got was bland fried rice with huge chunks of chicken tossed in mild spices for less than five minutes. The raita accompanying the biryani could have been the saving grace, but it was a bigger let down. The raita was not thick enough, it lacked seasoning and was nothing but a tablespoon of yoghurt mixed with water.

The sweet lassi (Rs 70) is the best way to end the meal at Bombay Masala. Although not as sweet to give us a sugar rush, the light lassi definitely refreshed us after a hearty Indian meal.

Bombay Masala is a great place to try a wide range of cuisines without burning a big hole in your pocket. However, just make sure that the ever smiling waiters get your orders correct.