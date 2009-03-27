Spicing up the food variety in their menu has always been a Hyatt specialty whether it is through their monthly food promotions or introducing new chefs. They believe that with so many people travelling abroad and getting more attuned to cuisine over the world, bringing in exciting new flavours is a big priority.

This month Hyatt Mumbai chef Jean Christophe Fieschi, who has worked in Hyatt branches all over the world, ran a training program for the chefs at the Kathmandu hotel.

"Attention to the small intricate details makes all the difference when enjoying an evening out", says Fieschi. While training the staff at the Hyatt, he considers each aspect including presentation and ambiance. With any food, the basic thing that he teaches all chefs is "keep it simple". His training is also about encouraging chefs in Nepal to experiment with fusing global and local flavours.

If more small innovative programs like this are organised, Nepal will be able to develop a more global food experience. Chef Fieschi says, "I see a lot of potential in Nepal's food market. People are gradually getting ready to try new things."