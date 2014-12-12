I wish us Asses were as concerned about maintaining our youthful good looks as human beings are. The quest for human perfection is as old as humanity itself. Ever since early cave-dwelling, mastodon-munching humans discovered that squeezing prehistoric blackheads was not just a delightful way for time pass under the winter sun, but also resulted in a glowing and unblemished skin tone, mankind has shown that as a species it likes to keep itself well-groomed.

And thank god for that. If humans of the male persuasion did not care about outward appearances, the advertising industry would not be able to flog facial creams for he-men and us in the media would go belly up. Which means men would still be wild, armpit-reeking hunter-gatherers, clad only in antelope hide Y-front undies, moving in large herds from home to orifice and back every day.

This is why, fast-forwarding to the present day, we are all excited about the fact that after its roaring success in the People’s Republic of China, the 100% Natural Botanical Bust Enhancement System is being introduced in Nepal for the first time to address the concerns of mammary-challenged commuters of voting age and above on whom gravity is taking its toll.

(We’ll be right back after these messages: “Sag No More! Call us for a free trial. No Pills. No Surgery. No Injections. No Side-effects. Seeing is Believing.”) There are already hundreds of happy customers, and we recently interviewed one of them for this program: “I was always dissatisfied with my chest, but after I tried 100% Botanical Bust Enhancement, I got great boobs. Even my wife thinks I look like Sylvester Stallone.”

And that is not all, the beauty industry is now aiming below the belt. A drug that was developed to reduce muscle spasms has been found to have anti-cellulite properties, and has just been given approval by Nepal’s Federal Hard Drugs Administration. (Advertorial: “Inject Botox onto your buttocks and get rid of ugly wrinkles fast.”) Elsewhere in this post-SAARC metropolis of ours, septuagenarian politicians got useful tips from President Rajapaksa and are all lining up for a nip and a tuck to augment their public persona.

So, you see, our leaders don’t have to wait anymore for evolution to give them a body they are proud to call their own. They don’t have to wait a million years to mutate into Alpha Males. With the new technologies at our disposal, we can take destiny into our own hands and metamorphose into anyone we would like to be.

Which brings us to some of the plastic surgery options now available in Nepal for indecisive decision-makers who want a total remake of their physical infrastructure: