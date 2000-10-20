Brazilian aircraft for Yeti Business Briefs | From Issue #13 (October 20-26, 2000)

The first of two Brazilian aircraft ordered by Yeti Airlines has arrived to join its fleet of 4 Twin Otters, according to a company press release. The 30-seater EMB 120 aircraft will be used to expand Yeti's services to major airports along the trunk routes-Biratnagar, Nepalgunj and Bhairawa. The EMB 120 will also be operated on the mountain flights.

The EMBs are manufactured by Embraer Aircraft Corporation, the world's fourth largest maker of aeroplanes. Yeti says the EMB 120s are among the most reliable aircraft now in commercial operation.