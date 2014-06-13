Decorated in a minimalistic red and white, Brew Coffee Port is the ideal place for a casual coffee date or semi-professional business meeting when you are in the Darbar Marg area.

Though the café is spacious with balcony seats overlooking the busy streets, I recommend you choose the sofa where you can lounge around in the afternoon with a cup of coffee.

From the classic cappuccino to strawberry latte, Brew Coffee Port’s selection for a cup of joe will leave you spoilt with choices. From the myriad of coffee options, I suggest you go there for the lattes.

Unlike lattes in most coffeehouses where the milk and froth overpower the espresso, Brew Coffee Port manages to retain the robust coffee aroma, without being overly bitter.

The caramel latte (Rs 185) is perfect for those with a sweet tooth yet still have a caffeine craving. Those who prefer something stronger can opt for the café latte (Rs 150).

With the weather warming up, perhaps a blended iced frappuccino would be ideal to beat the heat. I distinctly remember being distracted by the blended mocha frappe (Rs 275) at the next table, which looked simply exquisite.

However, for a café that gives one an abundance of beverage choices, the food menu is painfully limited. For starters, the café only serves vegetarian food, which limits the choices for non-vegetarian diners. There are only four food options: the first being vegetarian patties (Rs 95), French fries (Rs 130), Maggi noodles (which ranges from Rs 95 to 130 depending on the toppings), and French bread sandwiches (Rs 160).

The sandwiches are the most appetising. The French baguette that was used for the grilled vegetable sandwich (Rs 160) was freshly baked. Soft and delicious, I could have eaten the bread by itself. Yes, it was that good. So were the sautéed veggies, which were nicely seasoned and complimented the sandwich bread perfectly.

PICS: KENJI KWOK

The grilled mushroom sandwich (Rs 160) wasn’t bad, but the pan-fried mushrooms would do better as a standalone side dish, rather than paired with the French bread.

To complete the meal, we decided to go for the brownie with ice-cream (Rs 185). Though the brownie could have been more moist, the velvety vanilla ice-cream helped to counterbalance the dryness of the pastry.

Those who do not fancy chocolate desserts can opt for the blueberry cheesecake (Rs 225). It had a nice buttery biscuit base and the blueberry jam was not overly sugary. The food at Brew Coffee Port may not be something to write home about, but the cafe brews some of the best coffee drinks in the city.

Cynthia Choo

How to get there: Brew Coffee Port is located on the second floor of Capitol Complex at Darbar Marg.