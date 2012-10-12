PICS: ARVIN SHARMA

I was so excited about finally going to Brian's Grill House because I had heard only good things about the place, and in my excitement I took my entire family along, promising them a meal they would remember for a long time.

As there was no electricity that day, the lift was not working and we had to hike up eight floors to reach Brian's. But this did nothing to dampen our enthusiasm, if anything we were glad the climb worked up our appetites so we'd enjoy the food better. The restaurant area is open and spacious and decorated tastefully with quirky details and a visit to Brian's Grill is worth for the spectacular views of central Kathmandu alone.

Brian's describes itself as an American restaurant and offers burgers, steaks, Tex-Mex cuisine, basically a whole lot of meat. This was shaping up to be the perfect place for a self-avowed carnivore like me. We went a little overboard with our orders and soon our table was groaning under platters heaped with food.

The Cowboy Burger (Rs 560), American style beef chili topped with Colby cheese, crispy bacon, sliced jalapenos was a burger lover's delight. Moist and full of flavours, this burger did countless rounds of the table and the person who actually ordered the meal did not get more than a few bites. We were quick to pounce on the burger simply because the other dishes didn't quite live up to our expectations.

The Maker's Mark Bourbon Tenderloin (Rs800) is drool inducing on paper. In reality, it is a lump of meat, grilled well -I'll give it that- but bland and unexciting. The grilled vegetables and fries which accompanied the tenderloin were oily, soggy, and so disappointing.

The Brian's BBQ Plate (Rs 890) is a half rack of BBQ ribs and pulled pork with coleslaw, cornbread, and fries. The BBQ ribs were adequate, nothing to rave about, but the pulled pork was a huge disappointment. I was expecting meat cooked so slowly that the fat had melted into the flesh and imbued with flavours of whatever condiments were added to it such as honey or ginger or just plain salt and pepper. But what I got instead was a mound of what tasted like boiled pork tossed in tomato sauce. And since when did 'American' food become completely saltless?

The Jameson Irish Car Bomb Cupcake (Rs 290) declares itself to be a chocolate cupcake made with stout beer, filled with an Irish whiskey ganache and topped with Bailey Irish Cream frosting. I had visions of lush lusciousness exuding with flavours, what came instead was crumbly and dry. Arid is a better word for it actually.

I don't like to slam restaurants just to be critical or outrageous and am definitely not niggardly with my praise, and I am still ready to give Brian's Grill House the benefit of the doubt. Maybe it was having an off day, maybe because Brian himself was not there, maybe my expectations were too high. Whatever the reason, I cannot rave about the food at this establishment.