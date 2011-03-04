Riding Kathmandu's organic bump is Sanepa's Bú Kebá, and if you imagine that means a convenient marriage of the rustic and the comfy for the expatriate crowd, you're half there. Bú Kebá is all thatched roofs and wooden platforms for semi-alfresco seating shaded by translucent white curtains, but the clientele is surprisingly diverse.
We also tried a Vegetable Bruschetta, the dull toppings of which we thought wasted on the buckwheat, corn and millet bread. A salad drowned in dressing (albeit tasty) didn't help. But the buckwheat spinach pancake was impeccable. Kudos for making the most of 'local' ingredients and endeavouring to liberate us from the tyranny of rice and wheat!
As for the mains, we ordered mutton chops w/mash and local chicken stuffed with spinach and grilled mushroom w/tarul mash. They were both very well presented and portioned, and the chops in particular (curvy ribs inclusive) would impress any Nepali accustomed to fatty blobs of overdone khasi in curry. But the sauces were not as different as the menu made them out to be, and we couldn't tell the tarul from the potato mash.
Nepalikukur
Heading south from Hotel Summit, pass Hotel Greenwich, turn left and keep going until you pass
the signage for SNV. Bú Kebá's on the left.
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