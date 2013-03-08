TRISHNA RANA

It’s been a long tiring day. You’ve spent five hours exploring the almost five km Lumbini garden stretch and are desperate to leave behind the throng of tourists. A 10 minute stroll from the gate at Mahilvar road, past yellow mustard fields you will find your oasis: Buddha Maya Garden Hotel.

Spread lavishly across eight acres, the hotel belongs to the KGH Group owned by environmentalist, forester, and best-selling author of self-improvement books, Karna Sakya and has the charm and elegance reminiscent of its sister in Thamel. And its remarkably peaceful surroundings make it ideal for relaxing the body and cleansing the mind.

As one of the top luxury hotels in the area, Buddha Maya regularly hosts heads of state, diplomats, and movie stars. Even the Queen Mother of Bhutan, Tshering Yangdon, made the Garden her home for a night when she visited in February.

Starting at $75 per night, guests staying in the main wing wake up to the sight of the stupa shaped lotus pond while those in the Kotugoda Dhammawasa building are treated to stunning views of brilliant green palm trees giving them the feeling of being in the middle of a tropical island.

Travellers with small children can chose to stay in the spacious apartments with private kitchenettes and balconies. For health enthusiasts there is a jogging track surrounding the pond, but those not too inclined to put on their running shoes can lounge around the restaurant balcony chatting and sipping tea.

The sprawling garden and large parking space make Buddha Maya the perfect host for conferences like the Nepal-India Tourism Mart in January 2013.

As buses after buses of Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, and European pilgrims arrive every day, the front desk staff is swamped and they are likely to get busier in the coming months as Buddha Maya expands to 100 rooms. The upgraded hotel will also boast of a swimming pool, badminton court, a spa to help you recharge your batteries, and a bigger restaurant.

So pack your bags and begin your quest for inner peace right here at Buddha Maya. Trishna Rana

Buddha Maya garden

(01)4700632, (01)4700733, (01)4700133