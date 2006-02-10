

BULLET BATTERED: Pots and pans battered in Palpa after the Maoist attack on security force on 1 February.

Pic: BIBI FUNYAL



PROTECTIVE CUSTODY: Armed police personnel guards ballot boxes on route to the Election Commission from Rastriya Sabhagriha on Wednesday evening. Pic: KIRAN PANDAY



ALMOST MARRIED: Newari girls wait for a blessing in the finale of their bel bibaha last Saturday in Basantapur.

Pic: MARTY LOGAN



PROTEST THE MURDER: Opposition parties in a ralley to protest the killing of UML worker Umesh Thapa in Ghorahi, Dang on Wednesday. Pic: BHASKAR ARYAL



LET ME IN: AFP correspondent Sam Taylor argues with security forces at Hanuman Dhoka trying to gain entry to a polling station. All journalists were prohibited to enter. Pic: MIN BAJRACHARYA