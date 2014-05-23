Generic, out-of-the box earphones are one of Yantrick’s pet peeves. You’ve bought a shiny new mobile device, packed it with high-quality music but the bundled earphones make the music sound terrible. Yantrick’s policy is bundled earphones in emergencies only. In contrast, the world-renowned audio equipment manufacturer Bose has been producing great-sounding and good-quality mobile device earphones as well, and the MIE2 and MIE2i earphones offer the kind of sound, comfort and durability that bundled earphones can only dream of.

The MIE2 and the MIE2i represent the second-generation of Bose’s in-ear headphones. Although the MIE2 earphones are meant for Android, Blackberry and Windows devices, while the MIE2i earphones work only with Apple’s mobile devices, they look identical. Decked in black, white and silver, the earphones certainly radiate an executive-feel, and the included jet-black leather protective carrying case further accentuates that executive look.

Bose has a fundamentally different approach than other companies, by designing in-ear headphones that sit outside the ear canal, rather than burrowing in. The soft silicon gel tips offer a comfortable, unobtrusive fit, and stick to your ears snugly, and far better than most. You can wear the MIE2 and MIE2i for long stretches without feeling the need to adjust them or take them off. They do not isolate noise like most rivals do, but that can be a good thing for people who like to be aware of what is going on around them.

Put on some decent-quality music, and you will immediately realise what the fuss is really about. Boasting Bose’s legendary sound, the MIE2 and the MIE2i offer tonally balanced sound with crisp highs, deep lows, and an extremely detailed sound along with a pleasantly full bass. Your bundled earphones will be literally bundled, unused in the bottom of your bag.

Music, videos and movies sound awesome on the MIE2 and the MIE2i, making them perfect companions for your next-gen mobile devices. The in-line microphones allow for calls to be answered while using the earphones as well. Yantrick’s buddies remarked that he even sounded louder and clearer than usual on the phone. Sound-wise, the MIE2 and the MIE2i have blown away bundled earphones.

Yantrick’s Verdict: With Bose, you know you are getting a quality product with quality sound in a comfortable package. The price tag of approx Rs 15,000 for these thus don’t seem steep.