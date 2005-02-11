

BUTTER LAMPS : Women lighting lamps to celebrate the royal proclamation of February First on Tuesday at Darbar Marg.



SATELLITE WORKS: AFP's Deborah Pasmantier reports on location via satellite phone during a rally at Putali Sadak on Thursday.



SANDS OF TIME: Sand mining has resumed in the past week after being banned for 10 years because it undermined the foundations of the Bagmati Bridge



IN TOUCH AGAIN: Internet surfers at Newa Cyber Cafe, Thamel soon after access to the Internet was restored on Tuesday.



LET THERE BE LIGHT: A woman lighting lamps at Boudha on Losar, which fell on Wednesday.