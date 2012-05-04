It's difficult to pick an eatery when you are in Pokhara's Lakeside, where every second building is advertising its kitchen's fare and happy hours. After browsing through some, we stepped into Byanjan Bar and Grill, a fairly new establishment on the lane.

With Phewa Lake in its backyard, the two-storied Byanjan makes a smart move with an open patio and verandas. The wall-less design allows customers to enjoy their meal with a serene view of the lake. The interiors have been kept simple and fresh, with a comfortable sitting arrangement that goes well with the vacationing mood of most visitors.

Byanjan's menu is similar to most restaurants at Lakeside, with a selection of Thai, Italian and Indian dishes.

lthough named Byanjan Grill, the menu boasts of limited grilled choices. The waiters were friendly and hospitable, which, mind you, is still not always the case in Pokhara for Nepali faces. The orders took average time to arrive.

We skipped the starters, but the restaurant offers regular Nepali favourites like Momo, Mutton Sekuwa, Chilly Chiken and Khaja Set, among others.

The Grilled Pork in the starters looked tempting, but we decided to go with Spicy Shredded Pork (Rs 270) instead. The meat was tender and juicy, cooked just right to go with the spicy gravy. Its simple presentation did not quite do justice to the zesty dish. It also demands a side of rice, and we were lucky to have ordered some fried rice (Rs 160) to go with.

Byanjan Sizzler's (Rs 375) noisy entry fit its portions and flavour. Grilled chicken, sausage and pork chops, accompanied by vegetables and fries- the sizzler is a hearty meal. The generous portions of succulent meat tasted as good as it looked with thick savoury sauce. A hint of black pepper added to the flavour of the dish. Absence of the usual noodle or rice side in sizzlers could almost be forgiven in this scrumptious meal. And our fried rice came handy again.

The menu doesn't list desserts, so make sure to ask for the separate dessert menu. The Cheese Cake was average, but it was the Chocolate Mousse Cake (Rs 100 each) which gave our meal the perfect ending. The Apple Pie, we've been told, is also worth a try.

A peek into our neigbour's table told us that the Petite Shrimp Cocktail (Rs 350) - baby prawn served with cocktail sauce, accompanied with toast - is quite a treat. Also try the Sear Fish Tawa Fry (Rs 220). The tangy coriander achar compliments pan fried fish slices well.

Overall, Byanjan stands out among the countless establishments on Lakeside for its crisp interiors, quite ambiance and of course, the food. Also a good place to take a book and chill with a cold beer.PM

From Barahi chowk, walk along Lakeside. Byanjan is on your left before you reach the next crossing.