What do you do when the CA is adjourned?

We read constitutions of other countries in the morning and evening, and go to the ministry during the day.

How far much of the constitution is written?

It is going satisfactorily although there are some differences left to resolve. The Maoists move to bypass the CPA and interim constitution has endangered the process. Before, many were worried that the constitution wouldn't be written on time. Now they're worried if it will be written at all.

Are the Maoists the only obstacle?

Status quoists NC and UML are also obstacles in this process. Leaders of the major political parties are dishonest. Corruption used to occur only at the centre, but now occurs everywhere. People are being exploited.

As a minister, why don't you control the corruption?

Political party presidents are the kings. Nepali politics is in the mafia's grip. People's representatives are helpless. Most of the CA members can do nothing but applaud what their party leaders say. Some CA members had to give party leaders money to be nominated. How, then, can the constitution be written?

Which Maoist-declared state do you belong to?

When in the government, the Maoists attempted to capture the power by removing the army chief and appointing the person of their choice. As they failed to do so, they are now using ethnic groups as a ladder to grab the power.

Has your party been demanding one Madhes province?

Madhesi people want one Madhes Prades and we won't compromise on it.

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