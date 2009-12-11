How have you spent the last two years in the CA?

We set the CA agenda and formed the committees. Then, the committees canvassed and discussed public suggestions for the constitution and started work on preliminary drafts. The Determination of the Form of Rule Committee, Judicial System Committee and the Distribution of Natural Resources, Financial Rights and Public Revenue Committees haven't finished their drafts yet.

How difficult will it be to write the constitution on time?

Going by the current pace of work, it's unlikely to be written on time. But we must write it, even if that means pushing back the deadline once again.

What are the chief reasons for the delay?

The main reason is the distrust among the parties. This distrust would disappear if there were a high-level political mechanism.

Has the CA stopped working altogether?

No. It's tough because the CA functions as the legislature too. We should have kept the functions separate. That way, the CA could focus exclusively on writing the constitution.

What needs to be done for the constitution to be written on time?

First, first every thematic committee must complete its drafts and submit them to the main assembly. Second, the assembly should promptly finish discussions and quickly make necessary revisions. Third, the Constitutional Council should collate all of these drafts. But none of this can happen without political consensus.

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Constitution 2010, Nepali Times coverage of issues related to writing the new constitution