OK, breathe easy. The impending reshuffle has been pushed to next week pending a meeting of the Nepali Congress party's central working committee on Sunday. Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala is waiting for a list of ministerial candidates from the ceremonial dissident, Krishna Prasad Bhattarai. Koirala is said to want to make the changes right away since he does not want those who get the sack to have a sad Tihar. Kisunji's priority: to force Koirala to agree to using the 1995 Congress membership list in next year's party election, which they hope will favour Kisunji's prot?g?, Sher Bahadur Deuba. Only then will the two sit down and shortlist ministerial candidates. Our forecast: no changes before midweek next week.

