Café Cheeno announced itself to Patan Dhoka a couple of years back, and despite the attractive brick façade emergent on the corner with Krishnagalli, the first thought that passed through my mind in those Sisdolean days was, "Trust a Nepali restaurant to spring up next to a festering pile of garbage." Garbage isn't so much an issue now as is the construction of Lalitpur's own Bhatbhateni next door, but one imagines Cheeno will welcome the human traffic to ensue.
For now, Cheeno is all yours. You enter through a small indoor café that feels more like the souvenir shop it doubles as, and out into a large space littered with tables not particularly sheltered from the sun and the wind. We took refuge on a dais-table, and admired the swings and benches set into the garden fronting the proprietors' residence.
Cheeno sports a fairly standard mix of salads, pastas and continental mains, the more alluring of which I imagine would be rather beyond the budgets of most locals. Armed with a fresh and cool Organic Mint Soda, I therefore ordered the straightforward and cheapish Chicken Burger. I was pleasantly surprised; for once, a chicken burger that wasn't a token fill 'er up, thanks to juicy meat seasoned with herbs and onions.
But I insured myself with a Corn and Bacon Chowder soup. The sweetness of the corn was perfectly complemented by the crunchy fattyness of the chunks of bacon, and I didn't mind the breadsticks and wholewheat mini-buns either. The stuffed tomatoes, when they arrived, looked attractive and healthy – three red spheres in a sea of brown lentils, with a supporting act of buttered rice and green salad. The spinach, cheese and potato stuffing was perfectly acceptable (though I couldn't but wish for more variety, inside and outside. How about bell peppers?)
Nepali Kukur
Head west from Patan Dhoka and stop at the corner with Krishnagalli.