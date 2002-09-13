Camouflage Kantipur, 10 September Gunaraj Luitel From The Nepali Press | From Issue #111 (September 13-19, 2002)

Today, the influence of military thought is increasing among the Maoists, and political leadership is declining. Dr Bhattari does not accept this. But when he met with leaders of the left parties, including the UML, in Siliguri, he expressed the military perspective. Rather than solving the problem through talks, he stressed war. As the Maoist insurgency falls into the hands of the guerrillas, Dr Bhattarai's principled explanations of the past are becoming weaker. Recent incidents have shown that the battle of guns cannot be controlled by intellectual thought. In the face of repeated Maoist attacks, the attempts of political parties and civil society to encourage talks, have been weakened. Of course, the Maoists may feel the necessity to display their strength. After the losses they suffered in Khara, Rukum, the Maoists wanted to prove that their status hadn't changed. They made that clear in Sindhuli and Arghakhanchi.



However, there was no need for them to engage in this show of strength; their campaign was continuing in the hinterland. The security forces may have been denying this, but the majority of people believed that the Maoists were still strong. Prior to the emergency the Maoist had declared "people's governments" in 15 districts. After the emergency, they added two more.



If they regard themselves as a national power, the Maoists are also responsible for protecting the country from foreign interference. The government is intent on purchasing guns. We can't rule out the idea of foreign forces entering Nepal to control the Maoists. Let's hope that the recent redesigning of Nepal Army uniforms to resemble those of their Indian counterparts is just a coincidence.