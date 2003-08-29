Can a Woman Rebel?

Sangita RaymajhiAcross Publication, 2003Rs 500The essays compiled in this book combine the subtle cultural and socio-political modes of Nepali society. Raymajhi has a penchant for arguments about non-compromising and creative rebellion. Each piece reads like a personal essay because of her inventiveness and very often, her personal experiences. Her imagination and sense of rebellion is apparent in the diverse topics she writes about, from a simple road sign to existential questions on being a woman.