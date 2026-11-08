Canine refugee of GenZ Day

On Kukur Tihar, the story of Jeri whose family was displaced when their home was set on fire

Jeri and his brother lived a happy dog’s life with a family in a large compound in Kathmandu. They are Japanese Spitz crosses.

One day, on 9 September last year, their home was set on fire and reduced to ashes. Arsonists also set fire to two cars in the driveway, and looted whatever was left of the house belonging to a Maoist MP.

In the bedlam, Jeri managed to escape, but was separated from his human family who fled the scene for safety. His brother was also separated from him.

For a month afterwards, Jeri lived in the neighbourhood, sniffing around the ashes of what used to be his home. Kind neighbours fed him biscuits, and he slept outdoors in the parking lot of a nearby office building.

Artist Anup Tamu happened to be passing by and inquired about the dog. Finding out that he was homeless, Tamu decided to adopt him.