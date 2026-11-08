Nepali Times

Canine refugee of GenZ Day

On Kukur Tihar, the story of Jeri whose family was displaced when their home was set on fire

Nepali TimesNews

Canine refugee of GenZ Day

Jeri and his brother lived a happy dog’s life with a family in a large compound in Kathmandu. They are Japanese Spitz crosses.

Jeri the dog 3

One day, on 9 September last year, their home was set on fire and reduced to ashes. Arsonists also set fire to two cars in the driveway, and looted whatever was left of the house belonging to a Maoist MP. 

In the bedlam, Jeri managed to escape, but was separated from his human family who fled the scene for safety. His brother was also separated from him.

For a month afterwards, Jeri lived in the neighbourhood, sniffing around the ashes of what used to be his home. Kind neighbours fed him biscuits, and he slept outdoors in the parking lot of a nearby office building.

Artist Anup Tamu happened to be passing by and inquired about the dog. Finding out that he was homeless, Tamu decided to adopt him.

“Jeri is a domestic refugee, and his family must have been politically well connected. He must have rubbed shoulders with former prime ministers and senior government officials,” says Tamu, who is also a cartoonist for Nepali Times.

Jeri the dog 2

“For me, Jeri’s fate is symbolic of the country’s situation, and a lesson for those in power now. It is as if he is telling them, don’t be arrogant and power hungry, otherwise you may also be a cartoonist’s dog like me,” Tamu says.

Jeri still suffers from post-traumatic stress from last year, and during this Tihar is badly spooked when fire crackers explode in the neighbourhood. On Monday, he insisted on sleeping in the bedroom to get away from the scary noise outside.

Jeri's adoptive family has trained him to do namaste and will greet visitors on command.