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PICS: RUBY TUESDAY
The restaurant has been open for a while now, but hasn't really gained the popularity it deserves thanks to the road widening campaign which made this oasis appear like a war trench for more than half a year. But with the road paved and blacktopped, and new businesses opening up in the same building, Capital Grill should get itself ready for a steady stream of customers because the food is that good.
I am wary of eating pasta (read overcooked noodles dunked in ketchup) in Kathmandu restaurants, but the chicken piccatta (Rs 390) at Capital Grill was a revelation. Cooked with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, and coated in battered eggs, the chicken breasts are beautiful, succulent, and moist and superbly seasoned. It rests on a bed of al dente spaghetti threads in freshly made light tomato sauce. I have to say this again, delicious.
The barbecue pork chop (Rs 395) is equally good, comes as it does grilled nicely and served with a sauce that is tangy and teeming with flavours and zest. The only disappointment, if I can call it that was the bourbon street steak (Rs 485) for the chunk of tenderloin itself was sumptuous, cooked in Cajun spices with sautéed onions, but it all came hidden under a thick layer of unappetising brown sauce that wrecked the palatability of the meat.
Capital Grill doesn't have a dessert menu yet, but they do have an extensive bar that concocts a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails and their margaritas are served by the pitcher. Also the island bar is probably one of the biggest in the city and good for watching games on an evening out with friends. All in all a good place to be at.
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GOOGLE MAPS
How to get there: smack opposite the original Bhatbhateni Supermarket in Bhatbhateni, there is a swanky new building with a glass façade. Capital Grill is on the fourth floor. (01) 4428426