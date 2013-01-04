PICS: RUBY TUESDAY

Capital Grill is my new favourite restaurant. The American style diner offers a large assortment of appetisers and entrees to suit a variety of palates and tastes. It is the perfect place to disappear on a romantic dinner date, or to go with the kids and enjoy a loud raucous meal, which is what I did.

The restaurant has been open for a while now, but hasn't really gained the popularity it deserves thanks to the road widening campaign which made this oasis appear like a war trench for more than half a year. But with the road paved and blacktopped, and new businesses opening up in the same building, Capital Grill should get itself ready for a steady stream of customers because the food is that good.

The coca-cola chicken wings (Rs 335) follows traditional upstate New York recipes of marinating the wings in the carbonated beverage, resulting in a dish that is moist and piquant. Though slightly sweet for my taste, the kids polished off an entire plate in a matter of minutes. The crispy calamari (Rs 390) was cooked to perfection. The batter used to coat the squid was seasoned with fresh herbs, and was crunchy and delicious. The mollusk itself was moist and tender, having been cooked just right to avoid making it chewy and rubbery. The tartar sauce that came with it was freshly prepared. This attention to detail paid off wonderfully because the dish was delightful.

I am wary of eating pasta (read overcooked noodles dunked in ketchup) in Kathmandu restaurants, but the chicken piccatta (Rs 390) at Capital Grill was a revelation. Cooked with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, and coated in battered eggs, the chicken breasts are beautiful, succulent, and moist and superbly seasoned. It rests on a bed of al dente spaghetti threads in freshly made light tomato sauce. I have to say this again, delicious.

The barbecue pork chop (Rs 395) is equally good, comes as it does grilled nicely and served with a sauce that is tangy and teeming with flavours and zest. The only disappointment, if I can call it that was the bourbon street steak (Rs 485) for the chunk of tenderloin itself was sumptuous, cooked in Cajun spices with sautéed onions, but it all came hidden under a thick layer of unappetising brown sauce that wrecked the palatability of the meat.

Capital Grill doesn't have a dessert menu yet, but they do have an extensive bar that concocts a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails and their margaritas are served by the pitcher. Also the island bar is probably one of the biggest in the city and good for watching games on an evening out with friends. All in all a good place to be at.

GOOGLE MAPS

How to get there: smack opposite the original Bhatbhateni Supermarket in Bhatbhateni, there is a swanky new building with a glass façade. Capital Grill is on the fourth floor. (01) 4428426