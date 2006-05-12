

KIRAN PANDAY

The first thing that strikes people who haven't been to our dusty capital for ten years is the traffic. And in the past two years, it is the sheer number of brand new cars in Carmandu. OK, they are fossil fuel guzzling dinosaurs. OK, the sporty SUVs can hardly go faster than 35 km/h even on the Ring Road. But motorcyclists graduate to cars and banks fall over themselves to enable them to, so there is a lot of interest in the latest models in the market.

Barely a decade ago, owning a car was considered a luxury, today it's more utilitarian, also because buying one was never so affordable. Even for the lower middle class families owning a car used to be just a dream now they can buy and pay after seven years. Or you can trade your senile Datsun for a svelte Alto.

No wonder then, that car sales in Nepal have doubled in ten years. The best indication that Nepal's car market has come of age is that we have our own auto magazine-and it is in Nepali language.

As a service to all readers who are in the market for a model, Nepali Times took out a selection of cars for test drive as soon as the curfews were lifted along roads strewn with tyre pyres and off road trails on the Valley rim.

Land Rover, Freelander HSE







ALL PICS: MIN BAJRACHARYA

Off road experience will never be the same again in Nepal with the . Land Rover Freelander. You might mistake this English thoroughbred for just another SUV but one ride will convince you otherwise. The dusty trails behind Chobar was just a walk in the park for this chiselled machine, the latest offering from the company that also gave the world the original Land Rover (few of which are still on safari in Chitwan) Discovery and Range Rover. With the mind numbing 6 stack Herman Kordon CD player and auto climate control at full blast, the Free Lander chews up dirt and rock trails like a T Rex. For a 2.0 liter diesel engine beast that churns out enough horsepower to empty a derby, the Freelander's handling is exceptionally nimble, even when we found ourselves inclined at almost 45 degrees. Yet the power steering is so easy and the interior so luxurious even your mother-in-law would want to drive it to Bhatbhateni.Heated leather seats, sliding sunroof16" alloy wheels with disc brakesbacking sensors, power rear window9 kpl/city, 11 kpl/highwayAvailable in manual & automaticRs 4,000,000Eurogears Pvt Ltd, Teku4371104

You either have a Mazda 3 or you don't. And you don't have to be a rich spoilt brat to get your hands on this 16 valve, 1.6 litre all aluminum, muscle bound beauty. You can feel the torque kick of the 45 Newtons/meter at 4,000 rpm as

you hit the accelerator and the maneuverability is dreamlike. At high speeds, it's close to bungee jumping. The sporty 5 speed manual transmission is exciting but easy to use and the responsive suspension cuts out all vibration and noises. The exterior styling and aggressive body lines gives the 3 a very bold and voluptuous look if you're into that sort of thing. The automatic climate control measures temperatures, solar radiation and then decides on the best temperature for you. Nepal's roads may not be ready for the Mazda 3, but are you?



Side protective mouldings, Crash-resistant brake pedal ,collapsible steering column, Black Mica, Velocity Red, Winning Blue Metallic skins

Mileage 12 kpl/city, 15 kpl/Highway

Rs 2,500,000

Padma Shree , Nagpokhari

4411900, 4435688



Nissan, X Trail

Don't blame yourself if you are intimidated at first by this sexy beast. It looks impossible to tame but once you fire it up you know immediately that this 2,200 cc SUV is a class of its own. With a unique easy to use 6-speed manual transmission and push button 4 wheel drive system, the X is made for uncharted territories and cratered city streets. Powerful and agile, driving the new X Trail is surprisingly relaxing. This Japanese predator took the off-Ring Road trails in its stride and the only sign of strain was a higher pitch hum from the engine. Discs brakes in all 4x16" Alloy wheels coupled with ABS/ EDB allowed us to bring the X Trail to a sharp and smooth halt when some ducks decided to wallow across the road on the Godavari road. You'll love the in built can cooler in the central console which allows you to have a cold one by simply turning on the a/c. Nice touch.



Auto air conditioner with climate control

Electric seat heat adjuster

8 kpl/city, 11 kpl/highway

Rs 4,300,000

Dugar Brothers & Sons, Balaju

4362992



Subaru Forester

This is the car for those who seek adventure but also consider family's safety first. The good news is that the new Subaru Forester is here. The bad news is that you wouldn't be spending time at home-you'll be out on the road at the slightest excuse. The 2457 cc Forester is a Japanese SUV with the utilities and elegance of a luxurious family sedan. The manual transmission has finesse, suspension is a perfect 10. You accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in under 9.8 secs and no more swerving at high speeds because of the bottomed center of gravity of the revolutionary boxer engine, making it equally balanced on all four wheels. The monastery on top of the hill? No problem. The Forester's all time all wheel drive makes mince meat of most off roads and the gear lever is easy to operate. The power steering makes this 4.48m long car easily driveable through Khichapokhari as well, not that you'd want to take it there. The Anti Brake System (ABS) and Equal Brake Distribution System (EDS) make sure that your 16" Alloy wheels don't skid and your kids don't skip a heart beat. Dual front, head, side and torso airbags and side intrusion bars makes the Forester safer than a safety pin.



Cruise control, 4-wheel disc brakes

Height adjustable steering column

Optional sun roof and leather upholstery

Milege 8 kpl/city, 11 kpl/highway

Rs 4,400,000

Vijaya Motors, Lazimpat

4414625,4427019



Hyundai, Getz

The going Getz better. Look up Hyundai Getz in the dictionary. It'd probably read 'Peppy.' With a 4 valve, 1.4 litre petrol engine, this latest smart and stylish mini is much more than your average neighbourhood small car. The suspension and brakes are well calibrated; and the short stick 5 speed transmission is receptive every time. The large panoramic windscreen provides excellent all-round vision and you can feel the instant pick up even when the air con is on full blast. The key word of the Korean designers is functionality. Good looking enough to used as a city car, small enough to park inside Jai Nepal and with seating for five adults and a dog. With the look of a hungry jaguar about to charge, the Getz comes in exciting hot colours that are, well, cool. The Getz, like its best selling cousin, the Santro, is bound be popular amongst young upwardly mobile.



Power windows, rear window defogger

CD/Radio/ MP3 player

Child-safety rear door locks,

Mileage 11 kpl/city, 16 kpl/highway

Rs 1,750,000

AVCO International, Nagpokhari

4428679, 4414634



Daihatsu Sirion

Just when you thought that they couldn't make small cars any better comes the Daihatsu Sirion 1.3 will be literally kicking up a storm this year. Japanese by birth and design, the Sirion is a combination of compactness and cool. With a 4-cylinder, 1,298 cc engine (the same as in Daihatsu's SUV, Terios) this super mini has enough power and audacity to rub elbows with the big boys. The Sirion handles beautifully at both high and low speeds and has a turning radius of only 4.7 meters. Small outside and big inside is Sirion's mantra and can easily seat five adults with leg room to spare. The control panel and the dash board bear a futuristic and sporty design and the controls easily accessible. The Sirion is small and beautiful with power and fuel efficiency.



Dual Airbags, height adjustable seats

CD player, Rear fully-foldable rear seats

Mileage 17.24 kpl/city, 20 kpl/highway

Rs 1,900,000

Hansraj Hulaschand & Co, Thapathali

4250001, 4219578



UAZ Hunter

This is a silhouette from the past: the Russian Jeep. But the UAZ Hunter is a spruced up version of its rugged ancestor many of which can still be seen along Nepal's backroads. The grips on the road surface and small road bumps and surface unevenness remain unnoticed. The hydraulic power steering makes driving much easier, lights hydro-adjuster and equipment of the vehicle and in-built fog lamps increase your safety when driving at night or in poor weather conditions. A double closed door-gasket prevents water infiltration and improves heat insulation. UAZ Hunter allows you to transport cargo up to 750kg.



Maruti Suzuki, Swift

Legend has it that the new Maruti Suzuki Swift was built around the 1300cc Suzuki Hayabusa, the fastest production motorcycle in the world. That must be true because this mean machine is a wolf in wolf clothing. Hailed by BBC's Top Gear as the Design of the Year the Swift is unabashedly stylish and sinewy. It's almost pincheble but don't, it might bite. And it did just that. The Swift ZXi's 1.3 litre, all aluminum engine responds to the slightest push underfoot and even with the vrooming 87 bhp at 6000 rpm, the engine still was quieter than a cat. The Swift is clearly a DINK (Double Income, No Kids) car but could easily blend in any family and make relatives envious.



Solid Bright Red, Metallic Azure Grey

Power windows, remote keyless entry

Mileage 14 kpl/city, 17 kpl/highway

Rs 1,750,000

Arun Intercontinental, Jhamsikhel

5545891,5546223



Skoda, Laura

Latest offering from Skoda India, the 'Laura' is based on a celebrated Czech design and comes with its usual fine finish, has sanded down parabolic fine lines and the shoulders are slightly accentuated. The Laura's bonnet is slightly raised from the middle, its headlights well defined and has Xenon lamps with power washers. The car generates power from the 1.9 litre block that has a direct injection engine which will help burn Nepal's impurity-rich fuels cleaner and give more power. An on-board diagnosis constantly checks all component assemblies that influence the composition of the exhaust emissions. Skodas are manufactured in a plant in Aurangabad for the India, Bangladesh and Nepal markets..



Toyota Corolla 1.5 LX

One glimpse at the stunning new Toyota Corolla 1.5 Litre LX and you know why it is a global best-seller. It's a great brand, has contemporary looks and is power packed to the boot. The traditional Corolla drivers will immediately realise that this model has a much more powerful and responsive engine. And it's quieter too. The solid electric steering allows you to take high speed turns like a hot knife through butter. Excellent field of vision from the cabin is due to the high hip point of the seats. Even on the Chabhil-Gokarna section with the stop-and-go traffic and potholes the sedan didn't lose its cool and nor did its driver. It helps that the Corolla has an excellent history of low maintenance and superb fuel efficiency. The revamped exterior is muscular; pronounced clearly with contoured mouldings. The Corolla is definitely a looker, in any available colour. Most people buy a Corolla to stop worrying about what to buy next or when. And if you know what you want, you wouldn't need more information.



Power windows, side rear view mirrors

ABS/EDS,k dual air bags,

14 kpl/city, 17 kpl/highway

Rs 2,700,000

United Traders Syndicate, Tinkune

4478301, 4478305



Honda, City ZXi

The aptly named City offers an unhindered outside view because the seats are slightly higher and the blind spot is reduced. The power steering has tilt adjustment. The stout gear shift with chrome knob needs only a nudge. Too bad you don't need to change gears all the time because Honda's new i- DSI engine provides maximum torque even at lower rpms. No sweaty palms driving this versatile 1.5 litre chariot. The aerodynamically streamlined body reduces drag which may not mean much when you are stuck at Ratna Park but is an asset on the straight stretch between Hetauda and Patlaiya. The turning radius of 4.9 is exceptional as the gas tank in the previous model has been relocated, making the boot more spacious.



Keyless entry with answer back, robut a/c

Remote trunk/ fuel-lid opener

Mileage 12 kpl/city, 15 kpl/highway

Rs 2,175,000

Syakar Company Honda Showroom,

Dhobighat

5549741