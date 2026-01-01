Nepali Times

Nepal Made

Healthy eating, high thinking

Healthy eating, high thinking

A Himalayan food brand that addresses wellness, sustainability and climate change

Sudiksha Tuladhar

Nepal drone startup takes off

Nepal drone startup takes off

GarudX hopes the new government will ease restrictions that have grounded UAV applications

Vishad Raj Onta

Redefining the criteria for beauty

Redefining the criteria for beauty

Nepal’s women entrepreneurs are busy creating a slew of new cosmetic brands

Sudiksha Tuladhar

Langtang Emmentaler

Langtang Emmentaler

Future of famous Himalayan cheese looks iffy due to low milk price as yak herders age

Nepali Times

Java in the Himalaya

Java in the Himalaya

The series Nepal Made profiles world-class Nepali products and the people behind them. The Dutch colonised Indonesian island of Java in 1596,…

Vishad Raj Onta

Proud to wear DOLPO

Proud to wear DOLPO

As domestic adventure tourism takes off, so does this Made in Nepal outdoor wear brand

Vishad Raj Onta

Looking good by doing good

Looking good by doing good

Nepali scientist takes her skincare brand global by blending Ayurveda and modern scientific knowhow

Sudiksha Tuladhar