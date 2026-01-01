A Himalayan food brand that addresses wellness, sustainability and climate change
Sudiksha Tuladhar
GarudX hopes the new government will ease restrictions that have grounded UAV applications
Vishad Raj Onta
Nepal’s women entrepreneurs are busy creating a slew of new cosmetic brands
Future of famous Himalayan cheese looks iffy due to low milk price as yak herders age
Nepali Times
The series Nepal Made profiles world-class Nepali products and the people behind them. The Dutch colonised Indonesian island of Java in 1596,…
As domestic adventure tourism takes off, so does this Made in Nepal outdoor wear brand
Nepali scientist takes her skincare brand global by blending Ayurveda and modern scientific knowhow